Pondy CM requests Indian Ambassador to Iran to take steps to trace engineer from Mahe

Puducherry, Jan 19 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday dashed a letter to the Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran requesting him to take steps to trace Uppilathali Ajith, a resident of Mahe, who has been working as 3rd Engineer in Horsan Ship Management (OPC) Private Limited.

Ajith had left for Iran in the vessel Vistan on December 16 last year and his parents and relatives were not able to contact him and could not find out his whereabouts till date, the CM said.

"It is requested to trace him in Iran and arrange to send him back to India at the earliest as a special case," Rangasamy said in the letter addressed to Ambassador Rudra Gauvrav Shrashth, a copy of which was released to the media.

The CM also pointed out in his letter to the envoy the details of the passport of the engineer and the name of the foreign shipping - Safe Sailing Marine Services - among other things.

He has also stated that the Form I issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways was also attached with the letter for reference. PTI COR KH