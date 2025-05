Puducherry, May 24 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy did not attend the 10th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council, which was chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, an official source said.

The source, however, did not disclose the reason for Rangasamy skipping the event.

It was not clear immediately whether the speech of the Chief Minister would be read out at the meeting. PTI COR ROH