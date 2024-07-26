Pondy CM to attend Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi on Saturday

Puducherry, Jul 26 (PTI) Chief Minister N Rangasamy will attend the Niti Ayog meeting to be held in New Delhi on July 27, an official source here said on Friday.

Rangasamy, who is heading the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry in this union territory, will attend the Niti Aayog's ninth governing council meeting being held on Saturday in the national capital under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some of the Opposition-ruled states, including neighbouring Tamil Nadu, have announced boycotting the meeting, disappointed over the Union Budget 2024-25 presented on July 23.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has said his state has been completely ignored in the Union Budget and in order to condemn it, he said he will boycott the NITI Aayog meet.

Terming the budget a 'big disappointment', he had said he felt it was appropriate to boycott the meet, since the Centre has totally ignored Tamil Nadu.