Pondy fisherman falls off boat, rescued by Indian Coast Guard

Puducherry, Apr 13 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard personnel rescued a fisherman off the Puducherry coast on Saturday after he was seen screaming for help, police said.

Advertisment

Balamurugan, a fisherman, hailing from the neighbouring coastal village of Periya Kalapet was screaming for help after he fell off his boat off the Puducherry coast. The crew of the interceptor craft of the Coast Guard who were on routine duty sighted the struggling fisherman. They threw a life buoy to the fisherman and rescued him safely.

The Coast Guard provided first aid to the fisherman and handed him to the coastal security group of Puducherry police.

The timely intervention by the Coast Guard saved the fisherman and also brought relief to his family, police said. PTI COR KH