Pondy govt adopts integrated approach to promote equality education: CM Rangasamy

Puducherry, Sept 5 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday said the territorial government was adopting an integrated approach in promoting education and imparting quality education to students.

Felicitating teachers who were selected for 'Best Teachers' awards on the occasion of Teacher's day, he said the government was providing training to the teachers to upgrade their skills in keeping with the current development in education sector using technology.

"The central government is bringing in changes to ensure quality education and also bring out skilled students. The Puducherry government measures up to the reforms in the education sector," the CM said adding that the territorial government spared no efforts to ensure qualitative education.

The government has introduced changes in patterns of education using latest technology and also to create proper ambience in schools, he said adding that students graduating from professional colleges in Puducherry were getting jobs in higher establishments within the country and abroad earning high income.

Rangasamy said his government had also drawn up plans to augment job opportunities by promoting industries, IT parks and also salesemporia for handicrafts. The sprawling site of 750 acres in the Sedarapetvillage near would be used for starting industries by private players which would offer jobs to the educated youth.

The sites where the textile undertakings of Puducherry government such as Swadeshi cotton mills, BharathiMills and the AFT mills were situated would be used for establishment of ITpark and also the `malls` for the sale of handicraft items. The central government had earmarked Rs 102 crores for these projects.

Rangasamy honoured the teachers who were adjudged `best teachers` and also the retired teachers on the occasion.

Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam, who also holds the Education portfolio, presented mementos to the best teachers, legislators and officials of the Directorate of Educationwere among those who spoke. PTI COR ROH