Pondy govt honours Thavil maestro Dakshinamoorthy for bagging Padma Sri award

Puducherry, Jan 26 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday felicitated Thavil maestro P Dakshinamoorthy for receiving the Padma Shri award.

The ceremony took place at Raj Nivas here during the 'at home reception' hosted by the Lt Governor as part of the celebrations for the 76th Republic Day.

Dakshinamoorthy, a renowned 'Thavil' artist from Puducherry, presented a music performance with his team on the lawns of Raj Nivas.

During the event, Kailashnathan, the Chief Minister, and Assembly Speaker R Selvam honored Dakshinamoorthy with shawls in recognition of his Padma Shri award from the Centre.

In a gesture of appreciation, the 68-year-old artiste reciprocated by presenting shawls to the Lt. Governor and other dignitaries, in front of a gathering of officials, freedom fighters, and legislators.

In response to a question, the Lt Governor told PTI that the administration would consider providing a cash award to Dakshinamoorthy after he officially receives the Padma Shri award.

"We will evaluate the possibility of extending a cash prize to the artiste once he has received the Padma Shri award," the Lt. Governor said. PTI COR ROH