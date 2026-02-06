Pondy govt implementing housing subsidy scheme to ensure concrete structures for poor: CM

Puducherry, Feb 6 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has said that his government was implementing housing subsidy scheme to ensure concrete structures for the poor by replacing huts.

Handing over enhanced monthly pension to elderly people, destitute women and the poorer sections of people at a function in neighbouring Tirukanchi village on Thursday, the chief minister said, "Integrated housing scheme combining the subsidies provided by the territorial government and the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana had been brought into force. The intention is to ensure that the poor and the marginalised sections are aided replace the huts with concrete houses".

The Union Territory was poised to emerge as "hut free" by implementing the housing scheme fast, he said.

Rangasamy, who asserted that his government was implementing all the promises and assurances given on the floor of the Assembly charged the previous Congress-DMK coalition government with failing the people without addressing their woes.

"The previous government did not care for the poor. The then Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was busy locking horns with the then Lieutenant Governor leaving the people in distress," he said, and added that there was no welfare scheme during the previous regime.

The chief minister said that his government was extending benefits of various welfare schemes to the poor and the have-nots. The monthly pension paid to the elderly people was now raised by Rs 500. Similarly, destitute women and also widows are now getting enhanced pension.

He also listed schemes operated by Social Welfare Department and also Department of Women and Child to help the have-nots. "Were such schemes implemented during the previous Congress DMK regime here," he asked.

He said that the government would set up an industrial estate on the sprawling site of 750 acres to promote industries so that technically qualified youth would get jobs. "The foundation for the industrial estate would be laid either on February 12 or 22,", he said.

Agriculture Minister C Jayakumar, Speaker R Selvam, legislators and officials were also present. PTI COR KH