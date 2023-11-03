Pondy govt increases pension for freedom fighters

Puducherry, Nov 3 (PTI) The territorial government has hiked the monthly pension for freedom fighters by Rs 2,000.

Advertisment

A release from the office of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said that the proposal to increase the pension from Rs 10,000 to R 12,000 was announced on the occasion of Puducherry De Jure Liberation Day by the chief minister on August 16 this year and the Lt Governor has approved it.

The increased pension would be paid to freedom fighters from the current month.

A total of 1,201 freedom fighters would benefit in the Union Territory of Puducherry, the release said.

The government has also amended the Freedom Fighters Pension Rules 1970 in this regard. PTI COR KH