Pondy govt keen to revive capital investment subsidy to boost industrial enterprises, says Minister

Puducherry, July 1 (PTI) Puducherry Law Minister K Lakshminarayanan on Monday said the territorial government was keen to revive capital investment subsidy to boost industrial enterprises.

Distributing awards to traders and industrial entrepreneurs at the celebration of the Seventh GST day organised by the Central Excise and Central GST Commissionarate here, Lakshminarayanan said the capital investment subsidy was in force in the past and the government wanted to revive it.

The Minister further said there was no harassment of tax payers in the Union Territory and the business as such was on the rise here bringing in more revenue.

There was also a proposal to bring in a legislation on "ease of doing business in the Union Territory".

Chief Secretary to government Sharat Chauhan, the State GST commissioner Mohammad Mansoor and the commissioner of GST and Central Excise N.Padmasri were among those who spoke. PTI COR ROH