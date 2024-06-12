Pondy govt sets up toll free number to receive complaints of deficient underground drainage

Puducherry, June 12 (PTI) The Puducherry government has launched a toll free helpline to receive complaints from residents related to deficient underground drainage system and septic tanks in their areas for immediate action.

The arrangement has been made in the wake of death of three members of a family on Tuesday in neighbouring Pudhu Nagar who died after inhaling poisonous gas in the toilet of their house.

A release from the Director of Local Administration Department S Shakthivel said on Wednesday that as a precautionary measure the people of Puducherry city and its suburbs are requested to use the toll free number 14420 of the Emergency Response Sanitation Unit (ERSU) constituted by Local Administration department and operating in the Public Works Department (PWD).

This number can be contacted to lodge complaints and also provide information related to blockage and cleaning of septic tank and sewage drains and underground sewage network`.

The official said, "appropriate action would be taken on receipt of complaints immediately in collaboration with the Public Health Division and PWD and respective municipalities." Tension prevailed in Pudhu Nagar after the death of three people due to inhalation of toxic gas, and road roko agitations were held blocking the flow of traffic on Puducherry-Villupuram bus route.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy along with officials of PWD visited the spot and consoled the people. He also announced solatium of Rs 20 lakhs to the next of kin of the three deceased members.