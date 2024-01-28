Pondy govt steps up security ahead of Vice Prez visit

Puducherry, Jan 28 (PTI) The Puducherry government has stepped up security before the two-day visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on January 28 and 29.

Puducherry District Magistrate E Vallavan said in a release on Saturday that Section 144 (2) of CrPC would remain in force on the two days, restricting the use of aerial platforms such as drones or balloons.

The order declares the areas coming within the limits of Puducherry and Oulgaret municipalities as 'no-fly zone'.

The district magistrate said any violation of the order would be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal code and other relevant provisions of the law.

The vice president is scheduled to address students at the Pondicherry Central University here today. He is the ex-officio Chancellor of the University.

Dhankhar would offer prayers at the famous shrine of Manakula Vinayakar here on January 29 and would proceed to Chidambaram in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu to pray at the shrine of Lord Nataraja, official sources said.

This is Dhankhar's first visit to Puducherry after he became the vice president. PTI COR ROH