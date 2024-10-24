Pondy govt to disburse cash through banks to card holders under free rice scheme for Aug, Sept

Puducherry, Oct 24 (PTI) The Puducherry government will transfer Rs 1,200 to the bank accounts of below poverty line (BPL) families for August and September under the free rice scheme at the rate of Rs 600 per month.

According to a release from the office of the Chief Minister on Thursday, the amount would be credited under DBT system from Friday.

The families coming under the Above Poverty Line (APL) category would get through bank accounts Rs 600 for the two months from Friday.

The release said while 2.04 lakh families belonging to the BPL category would be benefitted by cash payment, as many as 3.09 lakh families coming under APL category would get the cash payment through the bank accounts. The government spends Rs 32.41 crores for paying the cash through banks.

The government is however currently supplying 10 kg rice and 2 kg sugar free of cost as Diwali gift to all the families through ration shops. PTI COR ROH