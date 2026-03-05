Pondy govt to give two months' assistance in one payment to women heads of BPL families

Puducherry, Mar 5 (PTI) The Puducherry government has announced that women heads in each of 63,000 families coming under BPL in the Union Territory will be paid two months' assistance in one payment in the next few days.

The amount would be credited to the bank account of the women heads of the families, an official release said on Thursday.

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan gave his nod to the proposal placed before him on Wednesday by Chief Minister N Rangasamy for the payment of Rs 5,000 (comprising two months' assistance of Rs 2,500 per month).

The government has been paying Rs 2,500 every month to the women heads in Below Poverty Line (BPL) families here through their bank accounts.

The Lt Governor, in his message, said, "The wellbeing of a family lies in the hands of the women in the families. The women are not mere destiny makers of the families but are also the guiding administrators.

"The economic freedom of women also indicates society's growth and development. This two-months' allowance being disbursed in one payment (for the months of February and March) would be a big fillip for the self-reliance of women." PTI COR KH