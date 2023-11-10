Pondy govt to set up medical college in Karaikal soon: CM Rangasamy

Puducherry, Nov 10 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday said that a state-run medical college would be set up in Karaikal region soon to meet the rising aspiration for medical education among the youth.

There is already a government-run medical college named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Puducherry. Now, Karaikal would have a medical college, he said.

Addressing reporters in his chamber, the chief minister said, "My government accords priority to education and in keeping with our policy we have decided to set up a medical college in state sector in the Karaikal region." Rangasamy said that a nursing college would come up in Puducherry at the instance of the territorial government.

He said that school children would be handed laptops in the next few days.

Claiming that infrastructure development was becoming priority and tourism was also being encouraged in the Union Territory, the chief minister said that all promises extended to people on the floor of the House would be implemented.

He said that the government machinery has been geared up to ensure that all welfare measures evolved by the government are implemented without loss of time.

The welfare of fishermen and Adi Dravidars was also drawing special attention from the government, he said.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan was also present. PTI COR KH