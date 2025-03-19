Pondy govt to supply 20 litres of free drinking water to households from April 14

Puducherry, March 19 (PTI) Puducherry PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan announced on Wednesday that the territorial government would begin supplying 20 liters of safe drinking water in cans, free of cost to households in areas struggling with access to quality water, from April 14.

Addressing the concerns raised by Independent member G Nehru alias Kuppusamy during question hour in the House over inferior quality water, the PWD Minister said the current drinking water supply was entirely dependent on groundwater sources. To meet the rising demand, borewells have been dug, but excessive groundwater extraction has led to saline water.

Lakshminarayanan said to mitigate this issue, water drawn from borewells with high Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) content is being blended with water from other borewells that have permissible TDS levels. This blended water is then supplied to households.

Meanwhile, steps were taken to supply 20 liters of water free of cost in cans to every household in the affected areas.

Earlier raising the issue, the Independent MLA said, "poor and unhygienic water now supplied to the people had been found to be a source of several ailments including skin rashes, respiratory problem and kidney related ailments." He sought immediate steps to end the problem.

Civil Supplies Minister P R N Thirumurugan told the House that the government would initiate steps to open ration shops wherever they were lacking now.

Till the shops came up, the government would introduce a system of supplying free rice every month to the residents at the door steps of the card holders. PTI COR ROH