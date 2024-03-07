Pondy govt will take stern action against those having links with drug mafia in TN, says Lt Guv

Puducherry, Mar 7 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said the union territory police would take deterrent action against those residing here and enjoying the support of some political parties in drug peddling activities.
The police would zero in on such persons as the government is keen that the drug menace should be totally eradicated from the soil of the union territory.
Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the Director General of Police of Puducherry in her office, she alleged, " Persons residing in Puducherry and having links with the drug mafia Jaffar Sadiq in Tamil Nadu were also having the support of some political parties here to carry on their drug peddling activities." The government had already taken several measures to prevent the drug menace. "We want to intensify our efforts as there was information that people enjoying political parties' support in Puducherry were having links with Sadiq in Tamil Nadu," she claimed.
Sadiq was recently expelled from DMK for his alleged link with an international drug cartel.
She expressed concern that such persons were insisting that "the drug menace should be curbed in Puducherry".
The governor said that those involved in the alleged murder of a girl here would not go free. Already two persons have been arrested, and a fast-track court will be formed soon to try the case. "Deterrent punishment would be awarded to all those involved in the heinous crime against the girl," she said.
She appealed to all sections of people to refrain from making any political gains by organising agitations or other types of protest to condemn "the drug menace and also seek deterrent action against culprits in the death of the girl." Soundararajan said she was totally in solidarity with the bereaved parents and during her visit to pay last respects to the girl at her house here on Wednesday, the parents reposed faith and confidence that justice would be available in their daughter's murder.
A special investigation team has been formed to probe the incident, she said.
The minor girl studying class V had gone missing on March 2. The parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the police in Muthialpet block.
The girl's body was found floating in a sack in a drain near her house in Muthialpet block here on Tuesday and was retrieved by the police. PTI COR KH