Pondy LG seeks Centre's intervention for release of Karaikal fishermen arrested by SL Navy

Puducherry Feb 16 (PTI) Lt Governor K Kailashnathan has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his intervention for the release of 25 fishermen from Karaikal who were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy last week.

A release from the office of Lt Governor said on Monday that a delegation of fishermen from Karaikal met the him and submitted a memorandum seeking steps for securing the release of the 25 fishers who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan navy for alleged violation of the International Maritime Border (IMB) last Friday.

The memorandum also urged the LG to secure the two mechanized boats seized by the Lankan authorities.

Puducherry BJP president V P Ramalingam facilitated the meeting of the fishermen from Karaikal with the LG.

Kailashnathan also wrote to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to take steps for the release of the fishermen and the mechanized boats. PTI CORR SA