Pondy Lt Governor, CM greet Prime Minister on his birthday

Puducherry Sept 17 (PTI) Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended wishes and greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 73rd birthday on Sunday.

In her message Tamilisai Soundararajan attributed scored India's remarkable success in the space mission to the "meticulous plan and execution of the space mission by the Prime Minister". Similarly, the Digital India concept kickstarted by the PM had enabled the nation to scale greater heights, she said.

Soundararajan said that the Prime Minister's concern for the welfare of people, particularly women, the underprivileged and youth was commendable. "I wish the Prime Minister a long and healthy life to take the country further in its march of progress," she said.

Chief Minister Rangasamy wished the Prime Minister many more years of good health and strength to take the nation's prestige and self-respect to a new peak under his leadership.

Leaders of different wings of the BJP and legislators of Puducherry also extended greetings to Modi on his birthday.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanasamy greeted the PM while participating in a function in JIPMER held to roll out the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Scheme. Speaker of Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, Puducherry Ministers Sai J Saravana Kumar and A Namassivayam also conveyed their wishes to the Prime Minister while addressing the gathering on the occasion. PTI CORR ANE