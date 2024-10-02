Pondy Lt Governor, CM Rangasamy pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Puducherry, Oct 2 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy were among those who paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi here on the occasion of his 155th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Ministers, legislators, officials and delegates of different organisations of freedom fighters were among those who paid homage to the statue of the Father of the Nation here.

Representatives of the major religions of Hindu, Muslim and Christianity presented major highlights from out of their respective religious scriptures.

Students and teachers of the Puducherry government -run Bharathiar Palakalaikoodm presented songs dearest to the Mahatma.

Lt Governor, Chief Minister and Ministers later paid homage at the statue of the former Tamilnadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj on the occasion of his 49th death anniversary.

Leaders and functionaries of different political parties and organisations paid homage at the statue of Kamaraj. PTI COR ROH