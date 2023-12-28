Pondy Lt Guv, CM condole death of Vijayakanth

Puducherry, Dec 28 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday condoled the death of actor politician and DMDK founder leader Vijayakanth and said he was a fearless and outspoken leader.

Terming the passing of Vijayakanth as an "immense loss" both to the tinsel world and politics, the Chief Minister said the late actor had been conferred several titles.

Vijayakanth used movies as most vibrant and effective medium to express his revolutionary ideas and to promote the spirit of patriotism among the people, he said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

In her message, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Vijayakanth distinguished himself with his humanitarian outlook. She said she prayed for the soul to rest in peace.

Political leaders and legislators expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Vijayakanth. PTI COR ROH