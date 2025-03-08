Pondy Lt Guv, CM emphasise women's economic empowerment, safety

Puducherry, Mar 8 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Saturday emphasised the importance of women's economic empowerment along with their protection and safety, to enable their progress and ability to overcome challenges.

Felicitating women on the International Women's day organised by the Department of Women and Child Development of Puducherry government here, the Lt Governor said the female force formed the basis of the economic development of the nation.

He said the central and state governments have brought several legislations to ensure education, protection of women's rights and their protection in society. Despite the legislative measures women are still "facing several challenges".

The Lt Governor also underlined that women should have political empowerment as that would be of immense help for them to protect themselves against all challenging situations.

As a result of the steps taken by the Centre, a Bill ensuring 33 per cent quota of reservation for women in legislative bodies was designed and adopted in the Parliament. This bill ensured political empowerment of women, the Lt Governor said.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who spoke on the occasion, said the celebration of International Women`s day was to bring to focus the responsibility of everyone in the society to safeguard women.

He said his government was implementing several steps to ameliorate the lot of women as there was every need to ensure empowerment of women economically.

He further said the government was already offering 50 per cent rebate in stamp duty on properties purchased and registered in the name of women.

Rangasamy noted that women were getting opportunities in Puducherry government service. He underscored that empowerment of women was very essential for their progress.

Speaker R Selvam, Agriculture Minister Theni C.Djeacoumar, Collector A Kulothungan and Secretary to Welfare Department Jayanth Kumar Ray (repeat Jayanth Kumar Ray) were among those present.

