Pondy LT Guv, CM extend Diwali greetings

Puducherry, Oct 30 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and leaders of political parties extended Diwali eve greetings to people of the Union Territory.

Lt Governor said in his message that he was extending greetings to all people of the country. "My Diwali greetings and more particularly to my sisters and brothers in Union Territory of Puducherry. The festival of lights strengthens unity and brotherhood among the people." He also appealed to the people to celebrate the festival with utmost joy and full awareness of preventing air pollution.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said, "The festival brings in new light marking new beginning in the lives of the people." He also wished that the festival "brings joy, prosperity and a bright future in all households".

Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare A K Sai J.Saravanan Kumar, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister Theni C.Djeacoumar, Speaker R Selvam, leaders of various political parties were among those who greeted people.

