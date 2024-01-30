Pondy Lt Guv, CM pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Puducherry, Jan 30 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 76th death anniversary here on Tuesday.

Speaker of the territorial Assembly R Selvam, the Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam other Ministers, legislators and officials of the territorial administration were among those who paid floral tributes at Gandhi's statue here.

Students of the Puducherry government run Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam (a multi cultural institution) presented songs dearest to the Father of the Nation.

Silence was observed by all those present at the venue for a couple of minutes.