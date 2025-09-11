Pondy Lt Guv, CM pay homage to poet Bharathi

Puducherry Sept 11 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday paid homage to Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharathi on the occasion of his 104th death anniversary here.

Speaker of the territorial Assembly R Selvam, Art and Culture Minister P R N Thirumurugan, legislators and delegates of different Tamil outfits were among those who paid tributes at the statue of the poet here.

Earlier, the Lt Governor paid homage at the portrait of Bharathi at the Bharathi museum on the premises of the house where the poet lived for nearly eleven years from 1910.

Kailashnathan also witnessed cultural programmes performed by school children at the museum. PTI COR ROH