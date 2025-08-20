Pondy Lt Guv, CM Rangasamy pay tributes to Ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Puducherry, Aug 20 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and others paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 81st birth anniversary here on Wednesday.

Later, the Chief Minister administered the 'sadhbavana diwas' pledge, and all those present at the statue of Rajiv Gandhi repeated it.

Representatives of Hindu, Muslim and Christian religions read out excerpts from their respective religious books to highlight peace, harmony and unity.

Congress leaders led by former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid floral tributes to the statue.