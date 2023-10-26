Pondy LT Guv condemns crude bomb attack at Raj Bhavan in TN

Puducherry, Oct 26 (PTI) Lt Governor of Puducherry TamilisaiSoundararajan expressed strongly condemned the petrol bomb attack near the Tamil Nadu Governor's residence and said such incidents could never be allowed in a democracy.

In a release, she said, "the incident of hurling the crude bomb at Raj Bhavan is most condemnable. Such incidents could never be brooked in a democracy." Tamilisai, who is also Governor of Telangana, urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to ensure that such incidents did not recur as the decorum of office of a Governor and also of Raj Bhavan should be zealously respected as there should be no room for any such attacks.

A 42 year-old man with many pending cases against him had hurled a Molotov cocktail in front of the Raj Bhavan's main gate in Chennai on Wednesday.

The opposition has slammed the DMK government over the incident that took place outside the official residence of the state Governor. PTI COR ROH