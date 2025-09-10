Pondy Lt Guv congratulates Vice-President elect C P Radhakrishnan

Puducherry, Sept 10 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan has congratulated the newly elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

In his message on Tuesday night, the Lt Governor said he extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Radhakrishnan on his election to the post of Vice President.

Kailashnathan said, "Profound experience and administrative skills of Radhakrishnan would be of help for sustained and integrated development of the nation." He also said the experience and extensive social service and dedication of Radhakrishnan would show the path to the younger generation.

Kailashnathan succeeded Radhakrishnan as Lt Governor of Puducherry in August last year after the latter was shifted to the post of Governor of Maharashtra from here.

Pondicherry Central University has the Vice President as its ex officio Chancellor under the provisions of the Act through which the University was established in 1984. PTI COR ROH