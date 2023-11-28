Pondy Lt Guv expresses happiness over evacuation of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

Puducherry, Nov 28 (PTI) Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed joy on Tuesday over the safe evacuation of all 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand for 17 days.

Advertisment

Soundararajan thanked all the personnel and team of National Disaster Management Authority for saving the lives of the workers.

"I express my thanks to the central and state governments for their preparatory steps to provide medical attention to all the workers," she said adding that the Indian technology has proved its capability.

Soundararajan lauded the rescue efforts of technical personnel, members of the National Disaster Management Authority. PTI COR ROH