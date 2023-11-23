Pondy Lt Guv, Rangasamy condole demise of Ex-SC judge Fathima Beevi

Puducherry, Nov 23 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy condoled the death of first woman Judge of Supreme Court Justice Fathima Beevi on Thursday.

In her message, Soundararajan said Fathima Beevi had distinguished herself in all the positions she had held.

Terming her death as "very painful", the Lt Governor conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

The Chief Minister in his condolence message said Justice Fathima Beevi displayed her capabilities while being the Judge of the apex court and also as Member of the National Human Rights Commission and Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Rangasamy said the late Judge of the top court was a role model for women.

He said he prayed for her soul and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved. PTI COR ROH