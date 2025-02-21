Pondy Lt Guv urges Indian High commission in Sri Lanka to expedite steps for release of fishermen

Puducherry Feb 21 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan has urged the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka to expedite steps for the release of fishers from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy last month.

According to a release from office of the Lt Governor, the Lt Governor had contacted the Indian High Commission in the island nation immediately after getting the report of arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry last month, and also the seizure of the fishing vessel by Sri Lankan Navy personnel.

The fishers had been arrested for allegedly poaching in the territorial waters of Sri Lanka.

It said two fishers of Karaikal sustained injuries when the naval force opened fire during the arrest of fishers.

The Lt Governor acquainted himself with the details of the health condition of the injured fishermen and sought a report from the High commission.

He has requested the High commission to expedite steps for release of fisherfolks.

The release said that Lt Governor had also appealed to the External Affairs Ministry to take "immediate steps for prevention of arrest of fishers and also seizure of their boats by Sri Lankan Navy". PTI COR ROH