Pondy: One withdraws LS nomination, 26 candidates left in fray

Puducherry, March 30 (PTI) After scrutiny of nomination papers, as many as 26 candidates are left in the fray for the Lok Sabha election in Puducherry.
The union territory has a lone Lok Sabha seat and goes to polls on April 19.
District Election Officer A Kulothungan told PTI that 26 candidates are now left in the fray after withdrawal of nomination by M Praveena, an independent candidate today, which was the last day to withdraw candidature.
The officer said that of the 26 candidates, 23 were men and the remaining were women candidates.
Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam (BJP), the Puducherry PCC president and sitting MP V Vaithilingam, the AIADMK nominee G Tamizhvendhan are among the aspirants for the lone seat in Puducherry. PTI COR ROH