Pondy police issue advisory for TVK public meet in union territory on Dec 9

Puducherry, Dec 8 (PTI) The Puducherry police have issued a slew of measures for the smooth and safe conduct of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) public meeting to be addressed by party chief Vijay at the Expo ground here on December 9.

The advisory issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) of Puducherry, R Kalaivanan, on Sunday focuses on crowd control and safety regulations, following the denial of permission for a road show.

Attendance is strictly limited to 5,000 people as requested by the TVK, it said.

Residents of neighbouring Tamil Nadu are prohibited from entering the venue and are requested not to travel to Puducherry to avoid inconvenience.

"Children, pregnant women and elderly persons would not be permitted entry," it said.

Seeking the cooperation of the people, the police official said parking of vehicles would be permitted at the Puducherry Marina, the rear side of the sports stadium and the old port area.

Only individuals with a valid QR code pass issued by the TVK will be permitted inside the venue, the SSP said.

The organisers of the meeting have been asked to provide drinking water at the venue, toilet facilities, ambulances, first aid medical teams, fire engines and proper enclosures.

The police had denied permission to TVK for a road show, and only a public meeting is allowed.