Pondy police rescue man from Tiruchi attempting to commit suicide

Puducherry, Aug 14 (PTI) A three-member police team in Puducherry rescued a 49-year-old man from Tiruchi, who attempted to commit suicide by drowning in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

According to a police release, the team on duty on the beach road here received a tip from the public and quickly responded.

They jumped into the sea and saved M Joseph, who was found to be in an inebriated condition, due to a family dispute.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) R Kalaivanan arranged for the return of the man to his native place.

The police department praised the team's timely and brave act, the release added.