Pondy Speaker issues show cause notice to two officials

Puducherry, Oct 21 (PTI) Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Saturday said that he had issued show cause notices to two senior officials of the territorial administration to explain "reason for delay in implementing schemes meant for the welfare of the people." Addressing reporters in his chamber here, the Speaker said that the officials were asked to submit the reasons in two weeks' time.

Advertisment

He said that assurances given on the floor of the assembly at the end of debate by members should be implemented in letter and spirit. But it was found that two IAS officers of the territorial administration were "delaying implementation of assurances and also welfare schemes evolved by the government." The Speaker said that the proposal to construct a new building for the territorial assembly was not speedily implemented by the officials. Similarly, there was also an instance of officials surrendering a substantial chunk of funds sanctioned by the Centre under the Jal Shakthi scheme.

Selvam said that the government would not brook such a "lethargic style of functioning of officials. We will take stern action if there was failure on the part of the bureaucrats to act upon the decisions of the assembly," he said.

He said he could exercise his powers as Speaker if the decisions of the House were not acted upon by officials.

Advertisment

Selvam was all praise for Chief Minister N Rangaswamy for formulating several welfare schemes. The scheme to provide subsidies for an LPG cylinder (Rs 300 for BPL families and Rs 150 for APL families) used by people, distribution of Rs 1,000 to a woman member in a family and coverage of a greater number of old age people are some of the schemes the chief minister had evolved.

"With the cooperation of the NDA government at the Centre and particularly, Prime Minister Narendera Modi, several schemes are being implemented in Puducherry," he said.

He also hit out at the previous Congress government headed by V Narayanasamy for having failed to implement welfare schemes. "No rise in monthly pensions and the old age pension scheme was also static without bringing under its fold any additional people during the previous Congress government here," he said. PTI COR KH