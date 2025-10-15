Pondy to give Deepavali hampers to families covered under PDS

Puducherry, Oct 15 (PTI) All families covered under the Public Distribution System in the Union Territory of Puducherry will receive a Deepavali gift hamper containing two kg of sugar, two kg of edible oil, two kg of Bengal gram, and other groceries, the government said on Wednesday.

Civil Supplies Minister P R N Thirumurugan said in a statement that the commodities, worth Rs 585 per family, will be distributed ahead of the festival.

He said Chief Minister N Rangasamy has approved the proposal to distribute the items to all PDS beneficiaries, “irrespective of income.” Thirumurugan added that 3,45,974 ration card-holding families across the union territory will benefit from the free distribution drive. PTI COR SSK