Pong Dam recorded highest-ever inflow this year, say BBMB authorities

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) Amid recent heavy rains and floods, Pong Dam on the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh has recorded its highest-ever inflow of water, while Bhakra dam, too, received substantial inflows, BBMB authorities said on Friday.

They said that the weather forecasts for about a week predict subdued rainfall activity, and the water release from the reservoirs, which is normally done in a controlled manner, should now decrease further.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhakra Beas Management Board chairman Manoj Tripathi said the two storage dams are operated by BBMB.

"This year we saw historically highest ever water inflow in Beas river. If we talk of figures, in 2025, from July 1 to September 5, this was 11.70 billion cubic meters, in 2023, it was 9.52 bcm, 7.94 bcm in 1988 and 5 bcm in 2019.

"What we saw this year is called unprecedented flow. Never before has Beas river seen such flow," he said.

"If we talk of the Bhakra Dam, it also received one of the highest inflows, although not unprecedented. In 2025, it received 9.11 bcm, and before this, 9.52 bcm and 9.45 bcm in 1988," he said.

In view of the heavy rainfall this monsoon, Tripathi said the BBMB will urge the partner states to come out of a "conservative approach" on insisting that water level in the reservoirs be maintained till a certain limit despite early forecasts predicting above normal monsoon this year.

Earlier this year, before the beginning of the monsoon, Punjab and Haryana had been at loggerheads over the distribution of water. Punjab's AAP government had refused to share water from the Bhakra dam, saying the neighbouring state has already utilised its share of water.

Citing the dispute, the BBMB chairman was asked if Punjab had released 4,500 cusecs to Haryana, would it have prevented the floods in the state? "It would have made little difference as the amount of water in question is just a fraction," he said.

On being asked if one can hope the worst is over, the Board chairman said, "No severe category of rain is likely to happen in catchment areas... HP is the catchment area of both these rivers (Sutlej and Beas) in coming days, though there is a slight event on September 7; thereafter, dry weather has been predicted over next coming week." PTI SUN AMJ AMJ