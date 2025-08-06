Pong dam to release 19,000 cusecs of water into Hoshiarpur as routine flood season operations

Hoshiarpur, Aug 6 (PTI) The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has informed the district administration about its decision to release approximately 19,000 cusecs of water by opening the floodgates of the Pong dam at Talwara, Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said on Wednesday.

She clarified that there was no need to panic, as such releases are part of routine flood season operations carried out by the dam management board.

"This is a standard procedure during the monsoon and there is nothing alarming about it," the DC said.

Jain further said the district administration, in coordination with the flood control department, is making all necessary efforts to ensure that no emergency-like situation arises.

"I assure the public that the situation is currently under control, and there is no cause for concern at this time," she added.

As a precautionary measure, sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) of Mukerian and Dasuya have been put on alert. Residents of low-lying villages in these subdivisions, which have experienced flooding in previous years, will be informed and kept on alert to ensure full preparedness.

"In case of any eventuality that may require evacuation, arrangements are already in place, including medical aid, evacuation logistics, toilets, and food supplies," Jain said.

She added that coordination with all concerned departments is ongoing and the district administration is closely monitoring the situation.