Pong dam to releases 40,000 cusecs of water into Talwara as routine flood season operations

Hoshiarpur, Aug 7 (PTI) Authorities on Thursday released 40,000 cusecs of water from the Pong Dam in Punjab's Talwara in the wake of a surge in water inflow triggered by heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the Beas river, an official said.

According to dam officials, the release included 28,000 cusecs discharged through spillway gates and powerhouse tunnels, while an additional 11,500 cusecs was diverted from the Shah Nehar Barrage.

The water level in the Pong reservoir currently stands at 1,375 feet against its maximum capacity of 1,390 feet. Following previous flooding experiences, the district administration has ramped up monitoring in low-lying villages that have been vulnerable in previous years.

Officials said they are on high alert and are prepared to respond swiftly if needed.

On Wednesday, Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal had said the state was fully prepared to address any flood-like situation.

District-level control rooms are fully operational and accessible for emergency assistance, following heavy rainfall in hilly regions over recent days, he had said.

The minister also informed that control rooms were active statewide, with emergency response teams on alert and continuous real-time monitoring of rivers and drainage systems across vulnerable flood zones. PTI COR CHS OZ OZ