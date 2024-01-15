Pongal celebrated in TN with fervour, Udhayanidhi extends Tamil New Year greetings

Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) Harvest festival Pongal was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Monday, with grand festivities ushering in the Tamil month 'Thai.' The famous Avaniapuram jallikattu--the bull-taming festival got underway in Madurai coinciding with the festival. Scores of eager tamers tried to subdue the charging bulls by latching on to their hump.

Advertisment

People across the state ushered in the auspicious Tamil month 'Thai,' preparing the sweet dish 'Pongal,' made of rice and jaggery to symbolise prosperity.

Many houses were decorated on the occasion and people attired in new dress celebrated the festival with much joy and fervour.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary and state Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK MP Kanimozhi, among others extended their Pongal greetings.

In his Pongal greetings, DMK Youth Wing chief and state Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin also wished a happy "Tamil New Year." "Let the regressive Aryan practices perish and Dravidian equality flourish. Wishing you all a #HappyPongal and Happy Tamil New Year. @astrokiru," he said in a post on 'X.' The DMK government headed by the late M Karunanidhi during its 2006-11 rule had changed the Tamil calendar to bring the Tamil New Year, celebrated in April, to January, coinciding with 'Thai.' However, the subsequent AIADMK government under the late J Jayalalithaa reverted it to April, or the Tamil month 'Chithirai.' In a separate video post, Udhayanidhi, while extending his Pongal and Tamil New Year greetings, also exhorted his supporters to attend the January 21 Salem Youth Wing Conference in good numbers, saying it will pave the way for a change at the Centre with its focus on state rights.

Parliamentary elections are due in a few months. PTI SA SA SS