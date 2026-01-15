Pongal celebrated with gaiety, splendor in Puducherry

Puducherry Jan 15 (PTI) Pongal, the festival of harvest, was celebrated in Puducherry on Thursday with gaiety and splendor, with people visiting the temples and exchanging greetings.

People performed poojas to the Sun God and raised 'Pongalo Pongal' slogans.

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, ministers and legislators were among those who greeted the people on the occasion of the festival.

Sugarcane, turmeric saplings and other products needed for the festival were sold like hot cakes.

The territorial government has also made available free of cost the kit containing, among other things, edible oil, rice and sugar through ration shops all worth Rs 750 per kit.

The government also provided through bank accounts sum of Rs 3,000 to all families covered under the Public Distribution System since Wednesday. The Pongal gift disbursed under Direct Benefit Transfer system was a big bonanza for the people and they were sanctioned the amount irrespective of their income. PTI COR KH