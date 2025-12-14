'Ponnupole' art exhibition starts in Kochi

Kochi, Dec 14 (PTI) "Ponnupole" (Gold Like), an art exhibition curated under the leadership of Shafeena Yusuff Ali, daughter of businessman MA Yusuff Ali and founder of the Abu Dhabi–based Risk Art Foundation, was inaugurated at Fort Kochi as part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale here on Sunday.

The exhibition, themed on the origin of gold and its influence in the contemporary world, is being held at the KM Building on Calavathy Road, Fort Kochi, the organisers said in a release.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the UAE Embassy representative Majid M Nukhailawi.

LuLu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali, Kerala Minister for Industries P Rajeeve, MP Hibi Eden, Kochi Biennale Foundation chairman V Venu, Biennale president Bose Krishnamachari, LuLu Financial Holdings, managing director Adeeb Ahamed, and Shefeena Yusuff Ali were present at the event, the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Yussuf Ali said that the Ponnupole exhibition symbolises the long-standing commercial and industrial ties between India and the Arab world.

The exhibition is notable for the participation of several Emirati artists, and more artistic presentations will be staged in the coming days.

He added that the relationship between India and Arab nations dates back to prehistoric times.

"My business grew and is headquartered in the UAE. An exhibition that narrates the shared story of both countries holds great significance," he said.

The gold-themed exhibition features works by more than twenty artists from India and abroad, the UAE, the United States, and Germany.