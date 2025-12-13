Ponsharmini from Tamil Nadu breaks barriers, becomes Air Force officer

Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) An ambitious Tamil woman from an economically challenging background has taken wings as the Indian Air Force Flying Officer on Saturday.

The story of R Ponsharmini, who was commissioned as Flying Officer on December 13, is one of perseverance, resilience and unwavering dreams. According to a Defence release here, she was born in Tirunelveli in southern Tamil Nadu and raised in Chennai.

She grew up in a humble household where both her parents worked tirelessly as tailors. Their sacrifices taught her the values of hard work and determination from an early age.

An active athlete and NCC cadet during her school and college years, Ponsharmini initially dreamed of becoming a professional sportsperson.

Financial hardships, however, forced her to set that dream aside and focus on academics. She earned scholarships and took up part-time jobs from tutoring children to working as a tour guide - all to ease her family's burden.

After graduation, she joined a firm, where she worked under retired armed forces officers. Their stories reignited her childhood dream of donning the uniform. Ponsharmini worked hard, and her perseverance finally made her part of the Indian Air Force.

"Her hard work, commitment and overall performance led to her being appointed as the Women Cadet Captain (WCC) of the Air Force Academy at Dundigal, Telangana in Autumn Term 2025. On 13 December 2025, her dream of becoming an officer got fulfilled when she was commissioned in the Combined Graduation Parade," the Defence statement said.

Flying Officer Ponsharmini's story is an inspiration for many youngsters who nourish an ambition to join the Armed Forces, irrespective of their backgrounds.