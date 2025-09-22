Pontiff donates 15 gold medallions, two silver plates worth Rs 1.8 cr to Tirupati temple

Tirupati, Sep 22 (PTI) Shree Samsthan Gokarna Partagali Jeevottama Mutt pontiff Vidyadheesha Theertha Swami on Monday donated 15 gold medallions and two silver plates worth Rs 1.80 crore to the Tirupati temple.

The pontiff presented these offerings to Ramakrishna, temple peishkar at the Ranganayakula Mandapam of the Tirumala temple, said a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams press release.

“His Holiness Srimad Vidyadheesha Theertha Swamiji, the Pontiff of Shree Samsthan Gokarna Partagali Jeevottama Mutt has donated 15 gold medallions and two silver plates worth Rs 1.80 crore to Sri Venkateswara Swamy,” it said.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI STH ROH