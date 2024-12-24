Poonch accident: Cong leaders condole death of soldiers

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday condoled the death of five soldiers in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailing their selfless service to the nation.

Five soldiers were killed and as many injured when an Army vehicle fell into a 300-foot deep gorge in Poonch district on Tuesday evening, officials said, while ruling out any terror angle.

A defence spokesperson said the cause of the accident is being ascertained but "possibly the driver lost control at the turn of the road". The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when a convoy of six vehicles was on its way to Banoi in the district.

"Deeply anguished by the terrible news of the martyrdom of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in a vehicle tragedy in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families of our bravehearts. We salute their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation. Our thoughts are with the injured and we wish them a speedy and a complete recovery," he said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the news of the death of soldiers due to the accident of an army van in Poonch is very saddening.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed sadness at the death of the soldiers.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"We will always be indebted to all the martyred soldiers and their families. Heartfelt tributes," she said. PTI ASK KVK KVK