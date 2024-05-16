Poor air quality in city

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, on Thursday morning.

Humidity was 53 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the poor category with a reading of 218 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI NIT DV DV