Poor air quality in parts of Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Air quality in parts of Mumbai dipped to poor levels on Monday, prompting civic authorities to call for strict pollution control measures and appeal to residents to take precautionary steps.

The air quality index in Byculla, a prominent residential area here, reached 170, categorising it as poor, while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport reported an AQI of 117, placing it in the moderate range, as per data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

The primary pollutant affecting the airport area was identified as PM10.

The AQI in Worli area stood at 159, where PM2.5 emerged as the prominent pollutant, indicating a worrying trend in airborne particulate matter.

The Malad suburb also recorded a concerning AQI of 144, driven primarily by PM10.

In Powai area, the AQI stood at 105, with PM10 as the major pollutant.

The AQI in south Mumbai's Colaba was comparatively better at 110, in the moderate category, though PM2.5 was the main concern there.

Civic authorities appealed to the residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, especially those with respiratory conditions, as these higher AQI levels may have adverse health effects.

They called for immediate attention to pollution control measures to restore the air quality standards in the metropolis. PTI ND GK