'Poor' AQI forces Dhankhar to abandon global meet on agrifood in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Nov 12 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar could not attend a conference here as his plane could not land at the Halwara airport here because of poor visibility on Tuesday, said officials.

Dhankhar was to attend the international conference on 'Transforming Agrifood Systems in the Face of Climate Changes and Energy Transitions' at the Punjab Agricultural University, here.

His aircraft landed at the Amritsar airport before he headed to Madhya Pradesh to take part in another event.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahwney said the vice president's plane landed at the Amritsar airport where he stayed for 40 minutes.

A thick layer of smog has engulfed many parts of Punjab with the air quality index at many places remaining in the "poor" category.

The conference here was, however, attended by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu called upon Chief Minister Mann to set aside party differences and engage in a dialogue with the Union government to devise a comprehensive strategy to tackle the smog problem affecting the region.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Bittu pointed out that due to the severe smog, Vice President Dhankhar, who was scheduled to address a conference at the PAU, was unable to land. PTI COR CHS KSS KSS