Poor charging infra biggest barrier to EV adoption for Mumbai cabbies and auto drivers: Study

Mumbai, Sept 9 (PTI) A staggering 85 per cent of Mumbai's autorickshaw and taxi drivers are aware of electric vehicles (EVs), but most of them are unable to switch due to poor charging infrastructure, high costs, and limited financing options, as per a new perception study.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday released the report of "Wheels of Change: Understanding EV Adoption for Mumbai's Auto & Taxi Drivers," a study conducted by Waatavaran Foundation and Climate Research Consultancy in collaboration with Asar and the Sustainable Mobility Network on the occasion of the World EV Day at the Indian Merchant Chamber here.

The study surveyed 1,200 drivers across all 24 municipal wards in Mumbai, including 55 per cent auto-rickshaw and 45 per cent taxi drivers, through face-to-face interviews.

The report stated that 62 per cent of respondents cited the lack of charging infrastructure as the biggest barrier to EV adoption, followed by 60 per cent who pointed to high purchase costs.

About 53 per cent said easier access to financing would encourage them to switch, while 64 per cent sought government subsidies to make EVs more affordable.

Sarnaik said the government is committed to addressing these issues and accelerating EV adoption in Mumbai's last-mile connectivity sector.

"Work is already underway to expand EV charging networks across Maharashtra, and we will actively explore recommendations on innovative financing with all partners and stakeholders. The shift to clean mobility must be ambitious as well as fair," he said.

The report also revealed that 39 per cent of drivers believe EVs deliver better performance and incur lower operating costs, while another 39 per cent expect the switch to positively impact their earnings.

Nearly 45 per cent expressed interest in training programmes on EV usage and maintenance, indicating a growing willingness to transition if financial and infrastructural challenges are resolved.

The report recommends scaling up fast-charging and battery-swapping stations, offering low-interest loans, improving subsidy access, creating dedicated EV parking and charging facilities, and establishing a long-term EV policy framework to provide certainty to drivers and investors.

Addressing the function, State Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said drivers' perspectives are critical to framing policies, balancing environmental goals with livelihood security. PTI KK NSK