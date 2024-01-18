Poor getting benefits of schemes because of PM's guarantees: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) The BJP's Rajasthan unit president C P Joshi on Thursday said the poor are getting the benefits of many schemes only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees through the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

He made the remarks at the party's state office on Thursday during the telecast of PM Modi's virtual dialogue programme with the beneficiaries.

Modi's guarantee vehicles are reaching all villages across the country and people are welcoming these because they believe the poor are getting the benefits of many schemes, Joshi said.

Later, while talking to reporters, he said Prime Minister Modi communicates with the beneficiaries virtually from time to time, infusing enthusiasm and energy among the people.

With the formation of a strong BJP government in Rajasthan, work has started towards providing governance which is free of corruption and crime, Joshi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that a transparent system put in by his government, its honest efforts and emphasis on people's participation have led to nearly 25 crore people being lifted out of poverty in the last nine years.

Modi said the Yatra has met success beyond his imagination and his government is likely to extend its deadline beyond January 26 due to an increasing demand from the masses that the vehicles meant to publicise welfare schemes and enlist more beneficiaries should visit their places too.

It has become a mass movement in two months and a study will find it as a great example of the last-mile delivery, the prime minister said. PTI AG NSD NSD