Poor Naveen-babu must be wondering who's next: Cong on Mamata Mohanta joining BJP

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) With senior BJD leader Mamata Mohanta joining the BJP after resigning as a Rajya Sabha member, the Congress claimed on Friday that the "true face of the BJP vis-a-vis regional parties" has been revealed and said BJD chief Naveen Patnaik must be wondering "who will be next".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said for over 20 years, the BJD and the BJP were "two sides of the same coin – scratching each other's backs as they gave the impression of being rivals".

Patnaik even ensured that BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw got elected to the Rajya Sabha twice, he said.

"Now the true face of the BJP vis-a-vis regional parties has been revealed. It has got a BJD Rajya Sabha MP to resign her seat and has rewarded her. The seat will now go to the BJP," the Congress leader said.

"Poor Naveen-babu must be wondering who will be next," Ramesh said.

Former BJD leader Mohanta joined the BJP here on Thursday, a day after resigning as a Rajya Sabha member and quitting the Naveen Patnaik-led party.

Mohanta joined the BJP at the party's headquarters here in the presence of senior party leaders, including national secretary Arun Singh and Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh.

Some of the BJP MPs from Odisha were also present on the occasion.

With her exit, the BJD's strength in the Rajya Sabha has dropped to eight. It does not have any MP in the Lok Sabha.

There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha. PTI ASK IJT IJT